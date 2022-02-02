Omaheka Regional Council continues to upgrade Omitara settlement

The Omaheka Regional Council recently has announced that capital projects to the value of N$2.3 million commenced last year in September and are expected to be completed by March 2022, in the Omitara settlement.

The Council in a statement said that the projects include upgrading of the sewer pump station at a cost of N$1,23 million. In the past, residents experienced frequent sewer blockages, due to the growing demand for the settlement.

“We have repaired the blockages several times, but this did not solve the problem, therefore as a permanent solution, budgetary provisions were, therefore, made to overhaul the sewer pump system and repair the refuse trap, a system intended to collect litter and debris flushed down the sewer system,” the authorities said.

“There was also a demand to increase the capacity of electricity supply in the settlement and the council, therefore, engaged CENORED to upgrade the existing transformer and construct a new low voltage supply line with streetlights. The project is expected to cost N$580,000 and it is funded by us and CENORED through a 50/50 cost-sharing arrangement,” they added.

According to the authority, the electricity expansion project commenced on 28 January and is expected to be completed by 28 April and the construction of a 650m gravel road in the settlement as well as blading of minor roads in the settlement has also commenced.

“This project is funded by the Road Fund Administration and is expected to cost N$470,000 and it commenced on 31 January and is expected to be completed before the end of February,” they added.

Omitara is one of seven settlements in the Omaheke region and has a population of about 800 people, with a rapid population growth rate, with most of its residents employed at the local school, the clinic and police station as well as commercial farms surrounding the area. Other sources of employment and income include communal farming and small business activities.