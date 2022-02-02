Johnson Ndokosho appointed Director of Forestry

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has appointed, Johnson Ndokosho as Director of Forestry effective 01 February.

Ndokosho has been in the natural resource management sector for nearly 24 years. He started his formal employment in the public sector in 1998 as a Warden based at Swakopmund, he was then promoted to a Chief Warden at Headquarters Coordination and later moved to the wildlife utilisation permit office. He was promoted to the rank of Conservation Scientist responsible for commercial plants such as Hoodia and Devil’s Claw.

Ndokosho then ventured into project management first as a Water and Sanitation Coordinator at the Namibia Red Cross Society, and in 2008, he took up the position of Project Coordinator responsible for Climate Change Adaptation Project based in the Omusati Region. Thereafter he held a position of a Technical Advisor and in 2012; he became a Project Manager in the Climate Change Unit of the MEFT. In 2013, Ndokosho took up the position of Deputy Director for Wildlife and National Park, first the North West Regions and later for Central Regions.

Ndokosho holds two Masters Degrees, one in Leadership and Change Management from Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and the second, in Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) from the University of Zimbabwe.

He also has a B-Tech degree in Nature Conservation from the Port Elizabeth Technikon (now Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University) — South Africa.