Lindelwa Skenjana to feature on OM’s next Fireside Chat

Lindelwa Skenjana, the author of The Black Girl’s Guide to Corporate South Africa, will be the guest speaker at the second Old Mutual Fireside Chat slated for 25 February.

The first Fireside Chat hosted globally renowned journalist, editor and press freedom activist, Gwen Lister, who was invited to engage on her book, Comrade Editor.

Skenjana will be engaging with Old Mutual Brand Manager Mauriza Fredericks in this virtual event and will touch on how her book shares insights of black women at various stages of their careers as they navigate the pitfalls of the corporate world.

In her book, The Black Girl’s Guide to Corporate South Africa Skenjana delves into a performance review of the working world introduced to young women and reveals issues such as racism, sexism, ethnic chauvinism, ageism, and sexual harassment that many encounters.

“I thought to myself if we aren’t taking the responsibility of writing and archiving our experiences, then who will? I’m hoping the book will equip our leaders with tools around how to manage diversity and see the importance of doing that,” said Skenjana.

Skenjana, who is in the digital space within financial services and a 2019 Mail and Guardian Top 200 Youth Achievement recipient, holds a Master’s Degree in ICT for Development from the University of Manchester, a Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Brand Leadership and Management and a Bachelor of Social Sciences Degree in Organisational Psychology and Industrial Sociology. Her experience spans various industries which include telecommunications, ICT policy and regulation management consulting work, financial services, SMME development and digital innovation.

Skenjana is also a marketing, brand, stakeholder relations and communications practitioner with an interest in the digital sphere.