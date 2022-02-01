Select Page

New date announced for Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting

Posted by | Feb 1, 2022 |

New date announced for Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting

The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame together with Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland, recently announced the week of 20 June as the new date agreed with member countries for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM)

CHOGM was due to have been held in Kigali in June 2020 but has been postponed twice due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. CHOGM is customarily held every two years and is the Commonwealth’s highest consultative and policy-making gathering. Commonwealth leaders selected Rwanda as host for their next summit when they met in London in 2018.

President Kagame said they are pleased to welcome all delegates and participants to Kigali for a safe and productive CHOGM Rwanda 2022. “The last two years have made it clear to us that we are more connected than ever before and we must work together to achieve the tangible and sustainable results we want. The long-waited meeting will be an important occasion to come together to address the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to build on innovative technological and economic opportunities to solve other key problems facing our citizens,” he emphasized.

While Scotland said she is delighted that the Commonwealth family can finally be reunited, four years from their last CHOGM in London, their meeting in Rwanda will give them a real opportunity to reaffirm the values that bind the Commonwealth together and focus on vital issues, including the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling climate change poverty, boosting trade and promoting sustainable development, all issues that can only be dealt with decisively through multilateral cooperation and mutual support.

“We have adapted throughout the pandemic, holding ministerial meetings online. It is with great joy and anticipation that I look ahead to a face-to-face Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting. This will be the first CHOGM to be held in Africa for over a decade and I would like to commend the Government and people of Rwanda for their outstanding commitment and dedication to delivering an exemplary CHOGM in Kigali. I thank all Rwandans for their grace and fortitude in undertaking such detailed preparations to ensure a safe, secure and productive CHOGM that drives the Commonwealth forward in these trying times,” she concluded.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Action before transport strike kept inventories high

Action before transport strike kept inventories high

19 October 2012

Unemployment statistics rebased

Unemployment statistics rebased

26 July 2013

The UK is a committed partner to African nations on climate action

The UK is a committed partner to African nations on climate action

18 January 2022

Global passenger traffic to double in 20 years

Global passenger traffic to double in 20 years

24 July 2015

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<