Namibia condemns coup in Burkina Faso’s – Calls for the release of Kaboré

The Namibian government has called for the immediate release of ousted Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré and the restoration of constitutional order.

Burkina Faso’s military on 24 January seized power and detained Kaboré. In a statement issued on 1 February, the government, through the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation condemned the coup d’état and called for the return of government to civilian rule.

“Namibia remains resolute in its stance on zero tolerance in regards the acceding to power through unconstitutional means,” Penda Naanda, executive director in the ministry, said.

Namibia further expresses support for the decision by the Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU) at its 1062nd meeting, held on 31 January 2022, to suspend, with immediate effect, the participation of Burkina Faso from all AU activities until the restoration of normal constitutional order in the country.

“Namibia calls upon the international community to extend all possible support to the people of Burkina Faso in their quest to find a democratic solution to the current situation, and restore sustained peace and stability,” Naanda added.

Media reports indicate that members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United Nations met on Monday, 31 January with Kaboré and the new leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba.