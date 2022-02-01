Windhoek, Bremen enter 4-year solid waste management project

On Monday, 31 January, Windhoek Mayor Sade Gawanas signed an agreement with her counterpart from Germany’s Bremen, Mayor Dr Andreas Bovenschulte to implement a project to improve solid waste management in Windhoek.

The project is funded by the European Union to the tune of N$36.8 million. The main objective of the project is to reduce waste volumes and harmful environmental impacts, and thus to expand the share of recycled waste along with creating jobs through innovative start-ups in the circular economy in Windhoek.

Overall, in the coming months, there will be several exchanges (“job sharing”) between waste management experts of Bremen and Windhoek. Moreover, workshops and educational measures for school children will be arranged in Windhoek and recycling stations will be established. As a further measure, an incubator for startups in the circular economy sector will be set up in Windhoek, therein enabling young people to test new and innovative business ideas and to fulfil their dream of establishing a company.

“We are confident that this project will promote the shift towards a more sustainable model known as the circular economy for Windhoek and Namibia as a whole,” Gawanas said at the signing ceremony.

Sinikka Antila, the head of the EU delegation in Windhoek said the provision of high-quality solid waste management is in line with the EU’s sector policy objectives and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to safeguard public health and the protection of the environment.

“We are proud to be funding this programme as it directly addresses some of the most pressing needs of Windhoek residents. The real work starts now to make this programme a resounding success,” Antila said.

Bremen has been on friendly terms with Namibia, and in particular with the capital Windhoek, for over forty years.