Select Page

Groenewaldt appointed as Nampost’s new Marketing and Communication Manager

Posted by | Feb 1, 2022 |

Groenewaldt appointed as Nampost’s new Marketing and Communication Manager

NamPost has appointed Gladwin Jeraldo Groenewaldt as the Marketing and Communication Manager effective 3 January.

Groenewaldt brings to NamPost a wealth of public and private sector experience in marketing, corporate communications, broadcasting and stakeholder management.

He obtained his Bachelor (Honours) Degree in Journalism and Media Technology and Diploma in Journalism and Communication Technologies from the University of Science and Technology (NUST).

He is currently enrolled at NUST pursuing his Master’s Degree in Journalism and Media Technology.

Before joining NamPost, Groenewaldt served in similar roles at well-known corporates such as NamPower, National Housing Enterprise, Global Fund Namibia as well as Namibian Broadcasting Corporation where he has overseen various responsibilities such as managing internal and external communication, online media, sponsorships, special projects management and television production. He also has training in Digital Camera Filming and Digital Editing Techniques from Centre International de Formation a l’ Audiovisual aux Medias et aux Nouvelles Technologies (CIFAP), Paris, France.

Groenewaldt currently serves on the Board of Directors of IntraHealth Namibia and is the Board Deputy Chairperson of the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA), Namibian Chapter.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Bank Windhoek ranked best retail bank by international financial pundits

Bank Windhoek ranked best retail bank by international financial pundits

7 December 2020

Mungunda intends taking bank to new heights

Mungunda intends taking bank to new heights

29 March 2017

President extends Noa’s contract as ACC Director General

President extends Noa’s contract as ACC Director General

7 January 2021

FNB eyes new business growth in the north – appoints new Area Business Development Manager

FNB eyes new business growth in the north – appoints new Area Business Development Manager

23 July 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<