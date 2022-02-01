Groenewaldt appointed as Nampost’s new Marketing and Communication Manager

NamPost has appointed Gladwin Jeraldo Groenewaldt as the Marketing and Communication Manager effective 3 January.

Groenewaldt brings to NamPost a wealth of public and private sector experience in marketing, corporate communications, broadcasting and stakeholder management.

He obtained his Bachelor (Honours) Degree in Journalism and Media Technology and Diploma in Journalism and Communication Technologies from the University of Science and Technology (NUST).

He is currently enrolled at NUST pursuing his Master’s Degree in Journalism and Media Technology.

Before joining NamPost, Groenewaldt served in similar roles at well-known corporates such as NamPower, National Housing Enterprise, Global Fund Namibia as well as Namibian Broadcasting Corporation where he has overseen various responsibilities such as managing internal and external communication, online media, sponsorships, special projects management and television production. He also has training in Digital Camera Filming and Digital Editing Techniques from Centre International de Formation a l’ Audiovisual aux Medias et aux Nouvelles Technologies (CIFAP), Paris, France.

Groenewaldt currently serves on the Board of Directors of IntraHealth Namibia and is the Board Deputy Chairperson of the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA), Namibian Chapter.