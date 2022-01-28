Corridor Group, SeaRail Botswana to host information session to promote dry ports

The Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) and SeaRail Botswana will host an information sharing session on 9 February from 08:30 to 12:00 to promote the Walvis Bay and Botswana Dry Port as the preferred logistic hub to the Botswana market.

The session will be hosted at the Avani Gaborone Resort in Gaborone and will also be hosted virtually.

The WBCG said with growing momentum in the development of the Namibia Logistic Hub the Group has collaborated with Botswana Railway, Botswana Chamber of Mines, Namibian Ports Authority and TansNamiba for this information sharing session.

They said they will be sharing information on all the opportunities that exist when using the Port of Walvis Bay and its Corridors and the Botswana Dry Port.