DHPS welcomes first graders

The Deutsche Hohere Privatschule (DHPS) welcomed 83 grade 1 learners on 26 January.The school said as is tradition, grade 12 learners and the respective class teachers escorted the first graders directly to their classrooms in the primary section, while parents were welcomed in the auditorium.

Head of grades 1 to 4, Ms Conni Hecht prepared school cones for the mothers and fathers, which contained stones that are not meant to burden the new chapter in the children’s lives, but rather enrich it with joy, trust, confidence, serenity, love and patience.

Principal, Kristin Eichholz said that she was happy to finally welcome all the learners to the new school year and to DHPS with its academic success and diversity and how they are there to support the children and families in this educational partnership.

Diversity was also the theme of the welcoming devotion by Pastor Andre Graf who said each child is unique, precious and valuable with all their talents and it is precisely this diversity that makes school so exciting.

“We wish all first graders a great start at DHPS, warmly welcome all families to the school community and are happy that we are now complete. Welcome to DHPS,” the school concluded.