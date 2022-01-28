Select Page

DHPS welcomes first graders

Posted by | Jan 31, 2022 |

DHPS welcomes first graders

The Deutsche Hohere Privatschule (DHPS) welcomed 83 grade 1 learners on 26 January.The school said as is tradition, grade 12 learners and the respective class teachers escorted the first graders directly to their classrooms in the primary section, while parents were welcomed in the auditorium.

Head of grades 1 to 4, Ms Conni Hecht prepared school cones for the mothers and fathers, which contained stones that are not meant to burden the new chapter in the children’s lives, but rather enrich it with joy, trust, confidence, serenity, love and patience.

Principal, Kristin Eichholz said that she was happy to finally welcome all the learners to the new school year and to DHPS with its academic success and diversity and how they are there to support the children and families in this educational partnership.

Diversity was also the theme of the welcoming devotion by Pastor Andre Graf who said each child is unique, precious and valuable with all their talents and it is precisely this diversity that makes school so exciting.

“We wish all first graders a great start at DHPS, warmly welcome all families to the school community and are happy that we are now complete. Welcome to DHPS,” the school concluded.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Windhoek city fathers urge residents to report vandalism of infrastructure

Windhoek city fathers urge residents to report vandalism of infrastructure

14 April 2020

December Business Monitor a whisker away from turning positive

December Business Monitor a whisker away from turning positive

7 February 2018

Construction of Endola-Eembo district road commences

Construction of Endola-Eembo district road commences

14 May 2021

Law enforcement personnel trained on combating illegal wildlife trafficking

Law enforcement personnel trained on combating illegal wildlife trafficking

6 February 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<