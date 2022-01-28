Advanced subsidiary exam results to be released this week

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture announced that the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Advanced Subsidiary Level (NSSCAS) national examination results will be released on 2 February.

Executive Director in the ministry, Sanet Steenkamp said this earlier release of results will afford Namibian candidates who applied to further their studies to present their Statement of Results to recipient institutions of higher learning.

The results will be available on the website of the Ministry of Education www.moe.gov.na or alternatively via SMSs, as well as through print media.

Candidates are urged to send a message with your full candidate number, for example, 21AE090034 to any of the following numbers 99099 or 2929 or 55755.

Both the websites and the SMSs will become active on, Wednesday, 02 February 2022 at 12:00 pm.

“All candidates who wrote the 2021 NSSCAS National Examinations are reminded to have their candidate numbers nearby in order to be able to access their results. Regional offices will provide the results from the broadsheets to candidates and relatives who personally visit the offices during office hours or phone the numbers given on the list below,” Steenkamp said.