Select Page

Advanced subsidiary exam results to be released this week

Posted by | Jan 31, 2022 |

Advanced subsidiary exam results to be released this week

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture announced that the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Advanced Subsidiary Level (NSSCAS) national examination results will be released on 2 February.

Executive Director in the ministry, Sanet Steenkamp said this earlier release of results will afford Namibian candidates who applied to further their studies to present their Statement of Results to recipient institutions of higher learning.

The results will be available on the website of the Ministry of Education www.moe.gov.na or alternatively via SMSs, as well as through print media.

Candidates are urged to send a message with your full candidate number, for example, 21AE090034 to any of the following numbers 99099 or 2929 or 55755.

Both the websites and the SMSs will become active on, Wednesday, 02 February 2022 at 12:00 pm.

“All candidates who wrote the 2021 NSSCAS National Examinations are reminded to have their candidate numbers nearby in order to be able to access their results. Regional offices will provide the results from the broadsheets to candidates and relatives who personally visit the offices during office hours or phone the numbers given on the list below,” Steenkamp said.

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

First beneficiary of MTC’s Rural Schools Project gets four new classrooms

First beneficiary of MTC’s Rural Schools Project gets four new classrooms

30 October 2020

MTC, NUST to enhance innovation, service delivery through research and development

MTC, NUST to enhance innovation, service delivery through research and development

16 August 2019

Shafudah trust sends first students to UNAM

Shafudah trust sends first students to UNAM

16 January 2015

Schools set to open as per the approved date – Minister

Schools set to open as per the approved date – Minister

17 May 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<