Learner license bookings resume on Tuesday

Posted by | Jan 31, 2022 |

The Roads Authority announced that bookings for learner licence testing will resume on Tuesday, 1 February at all NaTIS Centres countrywide.

“Applicants will no longer be required to drop their applications in a box at the NaTIS Centres. The new booking system requires applicants to submit their application forms, in person, at the counters at relevant NaTIS Centres. Thereafter a test date and time of the next available slot will be provided to the applicant immediately,” the Authority stated.

Applicants should take along a certified copy of their ID and a N$50.00 learner licence application fee. Learner licence application form from the Roads Authority website.

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

