Learner license bookings resume on Tuesday

The Roads Authority announced that bookings for learner licence testing will resume on Tuesday, 1 February at all NaTIS Centres countrywide.

“Applicants will no longer be required to drop their applications in a box at the NaTIS Centres. The new booking system requires applicants to submit their application forms, in person, at the counters at relevant NaTIS Centres. Thereafter a test date and time of the next available slot will be provided to the applicant immediately,” the Authority stated.

Applicants should take along a certified copy of their ID and a N$50.00 learner licence application fee. Learner licence application form from the Roads Authority website.