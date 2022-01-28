Select Page

Positive strides made in efforts to unnerve the fourth COVID-19 wave

Significant strides have been made in efforts to unnerve the fourth COVID-19 wave as evidenced by the consistent decline in the number of cases albeit the number of deaths remains worrisome, an official said last week Friday.

The Minister of Health And Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula in a daily COVID-19 update said the public is cautioned that the decline in the number of confirmed cases does not necessarily mean the country is off the hook, while he urged the people to remain cautious.

“This should however motivate us to adhere to set public health measures, anticipating to conquer this invisible enemy,” he said.

According to Shangula, Namibia’s vaccination coverage remains dire at 20.1% for the fully vaccinated, yet the vaccine intervention remains the prominent prevention measure among other measures which avert severe infections and death.

“A big proportion of people advancing to severe condition and those dying are unvaccinated, especially older persons. Let us protect this vulnerable population by having them vaccinated,” he said.

 

