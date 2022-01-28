UAE lifts COVID-19 related travel ban on Namibia and several other African countries

The UAE travel ban which was imposed on 12 countries in the Southern Africa Region (including Namibia), has been lifted, and travellers who had plans to participate in the Expo 2020 Dubai are now allowed to enter the country, the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) said this week.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) have announced the resumption of all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Namibia starting this Saturday, effective 14.30 while adhering to all relevant precautionary measures in place.

Namibian travellers entering the UAE must have a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours from the approved labs in their respective countries of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airports of departure. In addition, travellers will undertake a PCR test upon arrival, while adhering to all relevant precautionary and preventive measures.

Those suffering COVID-19 symptoms are advised not to travel. Proof of covid vaccination records will be an added advantage.

Meanwhile, the tourism, agriculture, diamond, mining and logistics sectors will host events at Expo 2020 Dubai, to promote and showcase the respective sectors.