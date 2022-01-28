Select Page

Fuel prices to increase in February

Posted by | Jan 28, 2022 |

Fuel prices to increase in February

Fuel prices for both petrol and diesel will increase as from 2 February, the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) announced Thursday.

Petrol prices will increase by 30 cents, diesel will increase by 40 cents and the new fuel prices in Walvis Bay will become N$15.95 per litre for petrol and N$15.98 for diesel.

“In support of the above, the National Energy Fund (NEF) will finance the full under-recovery amount recorded for January amounting to approximately N$67 million,” MME spokesperson Andreas Simon said, adding that fuel prices will be adjusted accordingly countrywide.

According to Simon the fuel hike is the best decision possible and the ministry is fully aware of the inflationary pressure that fuel price increases puts on prices of other goods and services.

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Progress on bulk fuel storage facility

Progress on bulk fuel storage facility

9 October 2015

Tsumeb Copper Festival scheduled for end of October

Tsumeb Copper Festival scheduled for end of October

4 October 2013

Women continue to make their mark in the mining industry

Women continue to make their mark in the mining industry

30 June 2017

Uranium Association announces new board

Uranium Association announces new board

27 November 2015

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<