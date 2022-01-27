State oil company leads government organisations in vaccination race

Several strategic decisions produced remarkable success for the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) who reached an 82% vaccination level for its entire staff complement.

Namcor Managing Director, Immanuel Mulunga said the corporation continues to implement its vaccination directive relentlessly throughout the company to have as many as possible Namcor staff members vaccinated to maintain a healthy and productive workforce.”

The staff’s vaccination rate ranges from 55% for the depots in Otjiwarongo and Gobabis to 84% at the head office in Windhoek. Counting all Namcor employees across the board, the vaccination rate comes to 82%.

Namcor has introduced various interventions as staff incentives to boost the vaccination rate. Amongst others, these comprise one day’s leave, commissioning a mobile clinic at head office, conducting medical workshops and information sessions, hosting internal campaigns to help employees decide which vaccine they prefer, conducting a Vax & Win competition, forcing unvaccinated staff members to submit a weekly negative Covid-19 test at around N$900 per test.

The corporation stated that it has done its part through these interventions not only to provide a safe and secure work environment for its staff and stakeholders, but also to contribute to the nations’ drive to improve the national vaccination rate, with the aim to achieve herd immunity.