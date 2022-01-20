Ohorongo brings in more hospital beds to alleviate Covid-19 shortages

Ohorongo Cement has again been instrumental in landing a substantial donation for the Ministry of Health and Social Services, comprising more than 60 hospital beds and mattresses, more than 30 bed tables, an X-ray machine, an anaesthetics machine and an assortment of other medical items.

The donation is valued at around N$3.7 million, complementing the many previous donations to the health ministry. Ohorongo’s support for the ministry, in partnership with their German support group, Support Ulm e.V. is now approaching N$57 million.

The donation was presented by Ohorongo Cement Managing Director, Hans-Wilhelm Schütte, and received by the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Hon Dr Esther Muinjangue, on Wednesday 26 January 2022.

Support Ulm e.V. is a group of medical doctors who supports medical projects throughout the world. They support various projects by means of financial and humanitarian means as well as donations. The group is managed by Prof Dr Heinz Maier.

A Technical Cooperation Agreement between Support Ulm e.V., the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust and the Ministry of Health and Social Services, makes provision for the procurement of medical equipment as prioritised by the ministry.

Dr Muinjangue thanked Support Ulm e.V. and Sana clinics saying that the ministry remains grateful to Support Ulm e.V. for their commitment to source medical equipment for deployment in Namibia.

“This Private Public Partnership serves to narrow the gap caused by resource constraints as well as improve access to quality health services. The donation, especially the beds, provides further relief to the Namibian healthcare system, especially since Namibia is not yet out of the woods with the Covid-19 pandemic,” stated Muinjangue.

A partner new to Ohorongo’s medical support work is Blaauw’s Transport in Walvis Bay who transported the containers with the latest consignment to Windhoek.

The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Hon Dr Esther Muinjangue (left) with the Managing Director of Ohorongo Cement, Hans-Wilhelm Schütte.