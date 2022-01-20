Select Page

Biggest e-sports event to kick off Saturday – Registration closing on Thursday mid-night

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) will be hosting the 14th NamLAN – LAN of the Brave event starting this coming Saturday, for the next two weeks.

NamLAN 2021 will officially start on 29 January and will end on 13 February with matches and proceedings to be streamed on NESA platforms as far as possible.

Given how successful NamLAN was in 2020, for the second year in a row, the NESA will host the biggest local gaming event entirely completely online.

According to the organisers, an entry fee of N$200 per person will provide you with access to all the action on Assetto Corsa, League of Legends, Defence of the Ancients 2 (DotA2), Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) and Fortnite.

All games will be hosted online, thus each player will be responsible for their own setup and internet connectivity as required by the games played.

Registrations are open until 23:59 on 27 January and are available on the NamLAN website along with further event details and game rules: www.namlan.org.

NamLAN 2021 is made possible by the dedicated sponsorship support from Logitech, Nanodog, Future CC, Vander Designs, and Evolve IT.

