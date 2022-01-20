From container terminal boss to overall operations chief for the Port of Walvis Bay

Richard Mutonga Ibwima’s leadership role in the development and commissioning of the new container terminal in the Port of Walvis Bay, has just landed him the promotion to become the new Executive for Port Operations.

His appointment is effective 17 January and was announced officially on Tuesday 25 January.

Mr Ibwima has had a long career with the ports authority, first serving in the Risk Management department and then moving to Cargo Services, Operations Coordinator, and then as manager of the container terminal.

In 2012, he left Namport, pursuing an opportunity as Terminal Project Manager in Sudan for three years before returning to Namibia in 2015.

Upon his return to Namport, he worked as the Manager: Port Terminal Operations Planning until January 2016 and later transferred to the position of Manager: Terminals, before his most recent promotion.

Since 2015, he has worked on strategic projects such as port automation and port expansion, being closely involved with the new container terminal that was inaugurated in August 2019.

Mr Ibwima holds an MBA with a major in Port Management from the Middlesex University in London (UK) and a Diploma in Port Management from Lloyd’s Maritime Academy.