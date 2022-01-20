Painting illustrating the importance of respecting the environment handed over to the WHO

Local visual artist, Hage Mukwendje, handed over a painting to the World Health Organization last week at the UN-House in Windhoek.

The painting was done, last year, as part of the LEAD Innovation Challenge Grand Finale event and illustrates the importance of respecting the environment for future generations.

WHO Representative for Namibia, Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses received the painting on behalf of WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus

According to Sagoe-Moses the UN agency has invested close to N$ 70 million to support and strengthen Namibia’s COVID-19 response and aims to mobilize more resources to ensure better case management outcomes, protection of health workers against infection, increased uptake of vaccines and adherence to public health and social measure, strengthen the capacity of laboratory services, ensure the continuation of essential health services as well as communicating and engaging communities.

“With only 27.2% as from 11 January 2022, of Namibians fully vaccinated, I urge artists like Hage to use their form of art to promote vaccination against COVID-19 to help increase the demand and uptake of COVID-19 vaccine,” he added

WHO Namibia said the LEAD Innovation Challenge is their internal call to action for the workforce to solve problems big and small and aims to encourage their workforce with diverse backgrounds, experiences, insights and expertise by bringing teams together and providing a safe environment to explore and experiment.

“In 2021 the WHO workforce innovated on two themes, ‘Going Green for Health and the Year of the WHO workforce’, and during the Grand Finale vent Hage painted a portrait titled, ‘My Future Matters’, in 9 minutes, bringing out the innovation themes of thinking outside the box, thinking creatively, and connecting seemingly unconnected dots,” they added.

They further informed that Hage is a Namibia visual artist who finds inspiration in his own story and utilizes real-life experiences that we face as humanity and our longing for protection. He has exhibited his work in Namibia, England, Finland, Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, USA and Spain.