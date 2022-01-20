Select Page

Police seize drugs worth more than N$300,000 in December 2021

Posted by | Jan 25, 2022 |

Namibia’s Police Force seized 32,238 kg of cannabis valued at NS322,380 in December 2021, a police statement released this week said.

Various types of drug substances were seized including 352 mandrax tablets, two grams of cocaine powder, 46 units of crack cocaine, six MDMA capsules and 41 LSD stickers.

A total of 132 suspects were arrested, involving 119 Namibians, one Angolan, one German, one South African, nine Zambians, and one Zimbabwean national, according to the statement issued by Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi.

“Dealing with drugs remains a huge concern in our societies and hence the police continue encouraging the public to desist from using these substances, moreover to report especially the drug dealers or any suspicion of drug-related matters,” she concluded.

 

