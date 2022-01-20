City of Windhoek cautions residents of floods

The City of Windhoek has warned residents to be safe and flood ready at all times, following a spate of flood-related emergency incidents that occurred due to the heavy rains in the past few days.

The City’s Disaster Management team had to attend to five flood-related emergency incidents since the rain started in the capital.

The municipality confirmed that two incidents involved vehicles that got stuck in a river crossing in Nelson Mandela Avenue and Brakwater and three incidents at dwelling involved a build-up of water due to leaking roofs and blocked stormwater outlets.

“We also moved a family whose house was built in a riverbed to higher ground and assisted with a tent as temporary accommodation,” they added.

Meanwhile, the municipality said their interdepartmental team from Disaster Risk Management, is conducting site visits to assess areas where riverbeds need to be cleaned and cleared of vegetation and other obstructions to water flow and to consider possible temporary relocation of informal houses at risk of flooding.