271 low-cost houses completed and handed to beneficiaries

Following MTC’s massive announcement in 2017 to invest an amount of N$10.7 million to housing with the Buy A Brick project, the investment has to date completed a total of 271 low-cost houses through the Shack Dwellers Federation, with low-income earning women receiving the bulk (75%) of the houses, the digital enabler announced this week.

“MTC is happy to announce that the 271 houses have been completed and handed over to the recipients in 8 regions. The houses were built in various towns across Namibia depending on the availability of land. As the most admired brand, ours is to transform the lives of all Namibians in all aspects,” said MTC Chief Human Capital & Corporate Affairs Officer Tim Ekandjo.

The houses are located as follows: Otjozondjupa region 62 houses (Okahandja-15, Grootfontein- 20, Okakarara-10 and Kalkfeld 17); Ohangwena 52 houses (Eenhana 22 and Okongo 30); Oshana with 41 houses (Oshakati 19 and Ondangwa 22); Kavango West with 33 houses (Rupara 25 and Kahenge-Nkurenkuru 8); Zambezi Region with 30 houses (Kongola 30); Hardap Region with 25 houses (Aranos 21 and Stampriet 4); Erongo region with 20 houses (Omaruru 20) and Omusati region with 8 houses (Okahao 8).

“We are extremely happy to have finalised this project and stay true to the commitment we made in 2017. The last two years have caused considerable delays in the project due to Covid-19, but we are proud of the Shack Dwellers Federation and its leadership for being committed to providing low-cost houses to so many Namibians. We would like to thank the Buy A Brick project for allowing us to make this contribution through their vehicle and we will remain committed to housing and many other social challenges in Namibia as part of our dedication to our Environmental Sustainable Goals which speaks to housing, said Ekandjo.