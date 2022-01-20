Solo exhibition of oil pastel drawings to open the year for the National Art Gallery

The National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) will begin 2022 with Proverbs and Parables: A Wild Animal Metaphor drawing exhibition. The exhibition is set to open in the Foyer and Upper galleries on 27 January at 18h00.

Curated by the NAGN Chief Curator, Ndeenda Shivute-Nakapunda, the exhibition explores the visualization of traditional wisdom and metaphoric meaning of vaKavango proverbs and parables.

Produced by visual artist, Edward Mukoya Jnr., the artworks are oil pastels on hardboard and is based on the Kavango oral tradition and lifestyle of the Gciriku and Mbukushu ethnic groups. Considered to some as a cliché, the fundamental purpose of these adages is to provide wise counsel in the vaKavango language to future generations.

Mukoya explains that he uses a variety of materials and creative processes with each new project, but his methodology remains constant. “I do research on many proverbs and parables before selecting the ones suitable in imagery and message.”

NAGN Chief Executive Officer, Snobia Kaputu reiterates the importance of local artists delving into their heritage to produce such masterpieces.

“It is encouraging to see artists such as Mukoya utilizing the platforms provided by NAGN to showcase his artworks. At NAGN, we congratulate Mukoya for the distinct creative process undergone to produce this body of work. This is a testimony of how our artists continue to be innovative and resilient during this challenging time of Covid-19”.

Apart from the exhibition, a set of side events such as walkabouts, interactive art talks and live demonstrations will be open to the public. More information on this to follow.

Visit www.nagn.org.na or find us on social: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.