Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 24 January 2022 – Neckartal overflows again

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfer from Omatako Dam to Von Bach Dam took place.

** The Otjivero Silt Dam water level is for 20/01/2022.

*** Neckartal Dam started spilling at approximately 11:40 on Monday 24 January 2022.

 

