Netflix offering scholarships for film and TV students

Netflix has announced a commitment of US$1 million towards the newly established Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund (CESF) for Film and TV students in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The scholarship funds form part of Netflix’s global Netflix Creative Equity Fund launched in 2021 to be allocated to various initiatives over the next 5 years with the goal of developing a strong, diverse pipeline of creatives around the world. In SADC Netflix will be partnering with Tshikululu a Social Investment Fund Company.

The scholarship fund will cover the costs for tuition, accommodation, study materials and living expenses at institutions where beneficiaries have gained admission to pursue a course of study in the TV and Film disciplines in the 2022 academic year.

Director of Content in Africa for Netflix, Ben Amadasun said they are excited by the potential of the next generation of storytellers and they are committed to investing in the future of African storytelling in the long term. “We believe there are great stories to be told from Africa and we want to play our part by supporting students who are passionate about the film and TV industry so they too, can ultimately contribute to the creative ecosystem by bringing more unique voices and diverse perspectives to African storytelling that our global audiences find appealing,” he added.

The Netflix CESF is designed to provide financial assistance, through full scholarship, at partner higher education institutions in South Africa to support the formal qualification and training of aspiring creatives from a SADC region country that wish to study in South Africa and are able to obtain the necessary permissions to do so. Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Students interested in applying for the scholarship for the 2022 academic year will be able to find additional information, application criteria, a list of partner higher education institutions and can apply online at the Tshikululu’s website at tshikululu.org.za and applications are open until 4 February 2022 at 23:59 CAT