Rössing increases the annual marathon prize money

Rössing Uranium has increased the annual marathon prize money, which will see winners taking home N$20 000 cash prize monies in addition to the N$20 000 development bonus.

Rössing Uranium’s manager Corporate Communication Daylight Ekandjo said following their first virtual marathon in 2021, they recognised the effort that goes into running a virtual marathon and for that reason, they want to reward runners for the hard work.

“A virtual marathon is challenging because runners are all on their own, with no water points, no road marshals and running on different road terrains. We looked at all these challenges, and as a responsible corporate company, we saw it best fit that we increase the prize money in all categories,” she added.

The virtual marathon will take place on 12 March, and runners across the country can run from wherever they find themselves.