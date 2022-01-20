‘Delayed health-seeking behavior’ contributes to high COVID-19 deaths says Shangula

The health ministry has attributed the high numbers of COVID-19 deaths to people who are not seeking medical attention and staying at home, eventually succumbing to the disease.

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula in a COVID-19 daily update statement this week said in addition to that, people have a delayed health-seeking behaviour such that by the time the patient arrives at the hospital, it is too late to save him or her.

“We urge the public to seek early medical care,” he said, in the statement, where it was said that out of the 20 deaths announced Thursday, nine deaths occurred at home and none of the deceased had been vaccinated.

According to the country’s health ministry to date, total deaths in Namibia now stand at 3884, while the number of active cases is pegged at 9403.