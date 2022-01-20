Select Page

Water supply interruptions in certain parts of Windhoek expected next week

The City of Windhoek has announced that water supply interruptions are expected on 25 January, due to scheduled pipework at the traffic junction of Madume Ndemufayo and the Western Bypass, south of UNAM.

The following areas may expect no or low water pressure from 07:30 to 19:00, Hochland Park, Rocky Crest, Dorado Park, Old Academia and Pionierspark.

“The pipework is necessitated by the ongoing road works of the dual carriageway from Windhoek to the Hosea Kutaka International airport,” they added.

The municipality urged residents in the affected areas to make the necessary arrangements for water while their teams works to restore supply within the shortest possible time.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and for updates on the progress of the work on the day please contact our customer contact centre on 061 290 3777,” they concluded.

