Local beef exporters utilised entire Norwegian beef quota in 2021

Beef exporters were able to make full use of Namibia’s 50% share (1600 tons), of the available Southern African Customs Union Norwegian 2021 Beef quota of 3200 tons, the Meat Board of Namibia announced in a newsletter released this week.

Additionally, Namibia was also able to supplement Botswana’s deficit of approximately 700 tonnes. The quota was allocated jointly by Norway to Namibia and Botswana, however, Botswana could not utilize their 50% share of the 3200 tonnes.

This is despite a significant decrease in beef marketing numbers during the year 2021, compared to the year 2020.

“The Norwegian market is an extremely lucrative market for Namibia,” the Meat Board said.