Hardap Region inks agreement with WFP to support sustainable food systems programme

The Office of the Governor together with the Hardap Regional Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding for sustainable food systems programme, with the World Food Programme (WFP), this week.

The programme will be implemented at Stampriet Primary School.

Governor of the Hardap Region, Salomon April said they committed themselves to promote the Sustainable Food System in the region in 2020 and they invited the WFP to partner with the region in addressing key drivers of food and nutrition insecurity and related matters.

He explained that the programme is also in partnership with Roots, an agricultural village comprising intensive farming, an agricultural college, a retirement village and a lifestyle village.

“The programme is aimed at supporting the school’s feeding programme and at the same time improve access to healthy and nutritious diets for the learners,” he concluded.

The Hardap Region is commonly known as the agricultural hub of the region, as per visible crop and livestock production of small scale farming, however, due to the recent drought outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers had felt immense pressure on livestock and crop production.