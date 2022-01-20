Select Page

Hardap Region inks agreement with WFP to support sustainable food systems programme

Posted by | Jan 21, 2022 |

Hardap Region inks agreement with WFP to support sustainable food systems programme

The Office of the Governor together with the Hardap Regional Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding for sustainable food systems programme, with the World Food Programme (WFP), this week.

The programme will be implemented at Stampriet Primary School.

Governor of the Hardap Region, Salomon April said they committed themselves to promote the Sustainable Food System in the region in 2020 and they invited the WFP to partner with the region in addressing key drivers of food and nutrition insecurity and related matters.

He explained that the programme is also in partnership with Roots, an agricultural village comprising intensive farming, an agricultural college, a retirement village and a lifestyle village.

“The programme is aimed at supporting the school’s feeding programme and at the same time improve access to healthy and nutritious diets for the learners,” he concluded.

The Hardap Region is commonly known as the agricultural hub of the region, as per visible crop and livestock production of small scale farming, however, due to the recent drought outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers had felt immense pressure on livestock and crop production.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Hangana Seafood stretches its arms into the Kunene region

Hangana Seafood stretches its arms into the Kunene region

29 November 2019

Eco-entrepreneurs strive for better insight

Eco-entrepreneurs strive for better insight

3 July 2017

Public beauty for everybody

Public beauty for everybody

6 November 2015

Child Protection Act ensures the rights of every child

Child Protection Act ensures the rights of every child

5 March 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<