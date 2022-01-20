Namibians should make White River their first choice: It could be the difference between life and death

Martin Luther King Jr. said: “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”

Moving forward can often be hard when we don’t have the tools to overcome the obstacles on our path, particularly when it comes to the crippling effects of substance abuse. To put it mildly, it’s life-threatening.

The dilemma with addiction worldwide, including Namibia, is that it affects more than just the addict. It also affects everyone around them. Families and friends may help an addicted family member or friend in many ways, but it has a cost. Addiction often causes family disintegration as a result of the nature of the relationships involved. Relatives may suffer from the addict’s behaviour, financial difficulties, legal issues, and the everyday challenge of supporting the addict.

As with everything in life, it is always advisable to seek advice from those who are well-versed in the subject matter. The good news is that skilled assistance is just an email or phone call away for anybody who needs it.

Begin your road to recovery at RCWR

For people who are battling with substance abuse, Recovery Centre White River (RCWR), as well as its luxurious sister rehab and wellness centre, White River Manor, provides the appropriate skills and services to help them overcome their addiction. This treatment facility is located on the fringes of Kruger National Park. The 7-hectare site is set in the beautiful Lowveld splendour of northern South Africa’s Lowveld region, with its picturesque mountains and waterfalls. The area alone provides a therapeutic atmosphere that fosters inner peace and will assist you in concentrating on your rehabilitation.

The diverse team of experts at RCWR is dedicated to offering the highest levels of care in a manner that is tailored to the individual requirements of each client. Many of the employees have travelled the path to recovery themselves. This enables them to draw on their own experiences to assist others as they embark on their own recovery journey. Furthermore, they are devoted to restoring the self-worth and self-esteem of their clients by addressing all aspects of addiction.

The following are the types of addictions that are treated at RCWR:

Alcohol

Central nervous depressants

Cocaine

Dimethyltriptamine

GHB OR Gammahydroxybutyrate or sodium oxybate

Inhalants

Ketamine a surgical anaesthetic

Khat

LSD

Marijuana (Cannabis)

MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly)

Methamphetamine (Tik, Crystal Meth)

Over-the-Counter Medicines

Over-the-Counter stimulants

Steroids

Synthetic Cannabinoids

Behavioural (Process) addictions.

The RCWR-approach to treating its patients may be broken down into three main categories:

1.Treating the mind

Addiction is often accompanied by a mental health condition. RCWR provides dual diagnosis therapy, in which the psychiatrists and psychologists on staff assist each client in overcoming the psychological impacts of addiction.

2.Respecting the body

Addiction has a negative impact on one’s overall physical well-being. Physical activity and a range of outdoor activities are included in the RCWR’s therapy program. This assists each of its clients in learning how to take care of their bodies and developing healthy habits that they may carry with them into their post-treatment lives.

3.Understanding spiritual principals

As a guide to the recovery process, the program makes use of the highly successful 12 Steps model. Clients of RCWR will benefit from the centre’s efforts to develop spiritual characteristics such as honesty, hope, faith, integrity, and discipline. Participation in the spiritual treatment session is entirely voluntary.

Cost effective

All facets of addiction are addressed by RCWR’s specialists at a minimal cost. Unlike other programs, it concentrates on reinstalling a healthy way of life by participating in ordinary activities that are both constructive and productive. RCWR accepts most medical insurance plans. This enables them to keep costs reasonable without jeopardizing the quality of the program.

The Next Step

Every breath you take is a fresh opportunity.

It’s never too late to become healthy and start a new life. Depending on your age or the number of times you’ve relapsed, it’s understandable that some people may feel there is no hope left, but the truth is that every second you’re given is another chance at sobriety.

RCWR is ready and willing to assist you, and you are worth it. Make this the moment in which you decide to remain sober for the rest of your life.

Today is a great day to visit the website of the Recovery Centre White River and take your life from chaos to calm.