Local private equity manager nominated at European Global Banking & Finance Awards 2022

Local private equity manager, Myrtle has been nominated for Best Sustainable SME Growth Investment Partner; and Best Private Equity Impact Investing Team at the European – Global Banking & Finance Awards 2022.

The European – Global Banking & Finance Awards 2022 have been existing for nearly 12 years. The subscribers nominate the best businesses and financial institutions from around the world that excel in business and that are the pillars of economies at a global scale. The European is a quarterly, subscription-only business publication, published by Chase Publishing in London.

Founder & Director of Myrtle, Marcelina !Gaoses couldn’t hide her delight, stating that they are beyond ecstatic, yet humbled to have been nominated for their hard work with her Managing Director, Jerome Mouton and other partners.

“We look forward to snatching at least one of the awards and have stated that this global nomination is a win for Namibia and its entire financial sector at large,” she added.

Myrtle’s (previously Musa Capital Namibia) strategic aim was to become a transformational private equity fund manager in Namibia and utilize this base to launch into the rest of Sub-Saharan Africa.

However, it has now spread its wings internationally, tapping into the global financial market with the objective of sourcing global capital into the Namibian and the African market.

The company successfully deployed its maiden N$400 million funds sponsored by the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF).

For the past six years through the Namibia Mid-Cap Fund, Myrtle has invested in Swanib Cables, Green Crisp Farming, Agri-Gro Namibia, Trans Kalahari Group, Hanitses (Chemezie) Farming and Amazing Kids Private School.