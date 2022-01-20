An upward movement of tourist arrivals in 2021 recorded

The country recorded an upward movement of 37.81% of tourists arrivals in the country from January to December 2021, when compared to 2020 figures, an official said this week.

In terms of numbers, these translate into 233,692 in 2021 against 169,565 tourist arrivals in 2020, The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta said in a statement.

“Country arrivals were 354,508 in 2021 as compared to 192,026 in 2020. This is an important achievement for the sector. I suppose we need to applaud both ministry’ staff for achieving this milestone,” he added.

Shifeta said his ministry in collaboration with Namibia’s Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security has made strides in tourism statistics, data sharing and analytics.

“In this regard, arrival statistics, at least for 15 entry points which are computerized will now be available on a monthly basis, all factors being equal,” he said, adding that the two ministries will continue to engage and seek necessary financial and technical resources to fully computerize the remaining borders.

Meanwhile, according to data from the electronic border management system, Hosea Kutako International Airport was the most active border point with 35.9% of foreign arrival followed Ariamsvlei with 22.8%, Noordoewer with 13.3%, Trans Kalahari with 12.8% and Rooikop with 5.3%.