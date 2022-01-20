Am Weinberg Hotel joins Gondwana Collection, changes name to The Weinberg

Am Weinberg Boutique Hotel in Windhoek is joining the Gondwana Collection as of 01 February. The hotel’s name will change to The Weinberg and it will be managed by accomplished hotel manager, Janet Wilson-Moore.

Gondwana Collection Chief Executive, Gys Joubert said they are excited to include Am Weinberg in their portfolio. “We are honoured that there is so much trust in our brand and in our ability to run this iconic Windhoek hotel, which will now be proudly owned and managed by Namibians,” he said.

In the transition from Am Weinberg to The Weinberg, the entire existing staff will join the Gondwana Collection family ensuring continuity of operations.

“It’s been a long-time dream for Gondwana Collection Namibia to add a hotel in the capital city to our Collection. The stylish hotel impeccably blends old world allure with the comforts of the twenty-first century,” said Joubert.

The 41-room hotel is situated on the Am Weinberg Estate, sharing the large piece of land with commercial property and several eateries. The hotel’s own restaurant, the Sky Lounge, will be closed for a while from 01 February for maintenance and upgrading however this is amply compensated by the close proximity of the other restaurants in the estate.

Hotel manager Wilson-Moore commented that she and her team are ready to lead The Weinberg into a brilliant new future following two difficult years for tourism.

As of 01 February, Gondwana Card holders who book at The Weinberg qualify for the standard 50% discount for Namibians and 40% for SADC citizens.

The new Manager of The Weinberg, Janet Wilson-Moore and the Chief Executive of Gondwana Collection, Gys Joubert.