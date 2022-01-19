Select Page

Schools in Rehoboth rural constituency receive stationery from NGO

The Step Up Ark organisation recently went on a stationery drive donating proceeds to primary school learners in the Hardap Region.

The organisation donated stationery worth over N$21,000 to primary schools such as Rehoboth Primary School, St Josef Primary School, Origo Primary School, Ruimpte Primary School and JTL Beukes Primary School.

“Several other primary schools in the Rehoboth Rural Constituency also benefited from the stationary drive,” they added

Step Up Ark was established to uplift the circumstances of vulnerable women and children in the community. They aim to promote social stability and a healthy lifestyle while transforming lives, social context and promoting social-economic stability.

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

