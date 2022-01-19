Stadio law graduates can now join Namibia’s legal fraternity as professionals

Stadio this week announced that the Minister of Justice, on recommendation from the Board for Legal Education, has prescribed its Bachelors of Law (LLB) degree as sufficient educational qualification.

The prescription will enable Stadio LLB graduates to enrol for the Justice Training Centre course, hosted by the University of Namibia. It will further allow graduates of the LLB to enrol for their articles with a registered law firm. Once the graduate has met all these requirements and passed all the relevant examinations, the graduate can apply to be admitted as a legal practitioner by the High Court in Namibia.

As a distance learning institute, Stadio offers a full law programme starting with a Higher Certificate in Paralegal Studies, a Bachelor of Commerce in Law (BCom Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Law (BA Law).

These programmes allow prospective students and graduates to build their academic credentials for an exciting career in law. In December 2021 Stadio announced its first cohort of graduates for the LLB programme.

“Stadio places its students at the heart of its academic activities and prides itself on prioritizing their success and solidifying their commitment to student-centric systems. With this Bachelor of Law degree, students can study at their own pace, safely and through distance learning and obtain a recognized qualification in Law and achieve their academic goals,” said Dr Albin Jacobs Managing Director of Stadio Namibia.