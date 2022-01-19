Select Page

New cycle lanes in Windhoek almost complete

Jan 19, 2022

The City of Windhoek has announced that the new Windhoek cycle lane construction, which started in August 2021, is almost complete.

The municipality in a statement said three sections out of the five sections of the project are 70% complete, with the remaining two sections currently still in progress.

“The work still pending includes the installation of cones, painting of the bicycle lanes on the road and ripping and re-compacting the sidewalks at some sections and we are looking forward to the project’s completion within the next two months,” they added.

According to the municipality, they are working with the Deutsche Gesellschaft Fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ Namibia on sustainable mobility in the city and together they oversee the construction of the cycle lanes on the designated routes in Windhoek.

“The main objective of the cycle lanes is to provide students with safe, convenient and comfortable access to and from the University of Namibia (UNAM) Khomasdal Campus and to and from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) main campus,” they explained.

The city authorities said they developed a suitable design for the route identified and the GIZ appointed Ndakalimwe Investments to construct the cycle lanes for just under N$1.5 million and construction started in Shanghai Street in Khomasdal, passing by Andrew Kloppers Street at UNAM’s Khomasdal Campus, ending in Brahms Street at the NUST Hotel School.

“We are looking forward to the project’s completion within the next two months,” they concluded.

 

