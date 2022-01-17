Select Page

Local children’s stories feature in global publication

Posted by | Jan 18, 2022 |

Two local children’s storybooks have been featured in a ‘Children’s Tales From Around the World’ book collection of five volumes.

The Namibian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 confirmed that the books, Nekwa and the Baobab Tree by Namibian author, Helvi Itenge have formed part of the first volume of the collection, entitled, Knowledge and Wisdom.

Commissioner-General of the Namibian Pavilion, Nangula Uaandja and Pavilion Director Tunga Mboti received the book collection at the Namibian Pavilion in Dubai from Expo 2020 Dubai officials who coordinated the compilation of the collection.

Uaandja said people read the world and the world in stories that bridge cultural divides between generations, therefore, this children’s story promotes Namibian culture and Namibia as a country.

The Dubai Expo 2020 is a World Expo, currently being hosted in the United Arab Emirates. It kicked off on 1 October 2021 and will conclude on 31 March 2022.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

