Select Page

NGO calls for applications for grants to promote bodily autonomy and integrity

Posted by | Jan 18, 2022 |

NGO calls for applications for grants to promote bodily autonomy and integrity

The AIDS and Rights Alliance for Southern Africa (ARASA) has invited organisations from SADC, Kenya and Uganda to apply for a small grant of N$50,000, to promote bodily autonomy and integrity, through the capacity strengthening of key stakeholders.

Bodily integrity is the inviolability of the physical body and emphasizes the importance of personal autonomy, self-ownership, and self-determination of human beings over their own bodies

The non-profit organisation said applicants should have activities that are in line with their bodily autonomy and integrity #EveryBody Counts campaign, with a focus on their four key thematic areas.

“These areas should include HIV prevention, access to safe abortion, universal health coverage and sexual and reproductive health and rights,” they added.

The organisation said applications close on 31 January and implementation is from March until June 2022.

ARASA is a regional partnership working on the promotion of respect for and the protection of the rights to bodily autonomy and integrity for all in order to reduce inequality in Southern and East African.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Swakop to host spectacular Musikwoche

Swakop to host spectacular Musikwoche

9 December 2011

Local community helps local school to meet core objectives

Local community helps local school to meet core objectives

16 December 2019

Interim protection orders available this festive season

Interim protection orders available this festive season

19 December 2017

Diamond companies donate to the Kalahari Homeless Shelter Initiative

Diamond companies donate to the Kalahari Homeless Shelter Initiative

12 December 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<