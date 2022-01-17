NGO calls for applications for grants to promote bodily autonomy and integrity

The AIDS and Rights Alliance for Southern Africa (ARASA) has invited organisations from SADC, Kenya and Uganda to apply for a small grant of N$50,000, to promote bodily autonomy and integrity, through the capacity strengthening of key stakeholders.

Bodily integrity is the inviolability of the physical body and emphasizes the importance of personal autonomy, self-ownership, and self-determination of human beings over their own bodies

The non-profit organisation said applicants should have activities that are in line with their bodily autonomy and integrity #EveryBody Counts campaign, with a focus on their four key thematic areas.

“These areas should include HIV prevention, access to safe abortion, universal health coverage and sexual and reproductive health and rights,” they added.

The organisation said applications close on 31 January and implementation is from March until June 2022.

ARASA is a regional partnership working on the promotion of respect for and the protection of the rights to bodily autonomy and integrity for all in order to reduce inequality in Southern and East African.