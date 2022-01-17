Initiative to encourage vaccination launched

The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta launched the ‘Tourism Sector COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in Namibia’ in Windhoek on Tuesday.

The campaign is aimed at increasing the level of understanding and participation of employees and businesses in the sector to voluntarily participate in the vaccination against Covid-19 in order to reduce the inherent health risks posed by hosting and engaging with guests from various places and to reduce the risk of falling very sick and hospitalisation, Shifeta said.

“I request all major institutions to drive company initiatives and engage employees positively to increase vaccination coverage in the sector,” he added.

According to Shifeta, travel and tourism has been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 outbreak since 2020.

“The contribution of tourism to the national GDP, poverty alleviation, employment creation and rural development agenda has been threatened. It is, therefore, our considered duty to encourage all Namibians particularly, the people employed in the sector that vaccination is the most effective weapon in our fight against this pandemic, as the old adage remains true, that “prevention is better than cure,” he added.

According to the Health Ministry executive director, Ben Nangombe as of 17 January, Namibia administered 413,876 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, translating to 23.3% of the target population of 1,7 million.