Select Page

Gondwana launches a brand-new webstore

Posted by | Jan 17, 2022 |

Gondwana launches a brand-new webstore

Gondwana on Monday, 17 January launched a brand-new webstore and booking process, aimed at simplifying the booking process to any of Gondwana’s tourism establishments.

Anthea Cloete, the Gondwana’s Reservations Manager said by sharing the most critical information from the get go, each lodge’s top attractions, rate per person and availability, guests will know immediately whether this location is what they are looking for.

“One-click further in the booking journey you have access to all the relevant information, including amenities, facilities and activities,” Cloete said.

“We are not saying that the system is perfect yet”, Gondwana’s Managing Director Gys Joubert cautions, “but we cannot wait any longer to share this with the world and get cracking.”

The driving forces behind the new Gondwana web store (ltr): Erik Voges (Chief Information Officer), Anthea Cloete (Group Reservations Manager), and Louis van den Berg (IT Specialist).

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

The Business of Tourism

The Business of Tourism

5 December 2014

Tourims summit set for 30 May

Tourims summit set for 30 May

26 April 2013

Wildlife Resorts slashes weekday prices by 70% at all operational restcamps

Wildlife Resorts slashes weekday prices by 70% at all operational restcamps

4 March 2021

Hilton Group sponsors Cape Town hotel investment conference based on confidence for Sub-Sahara Africa

Hilton Group sponsors Cape Town hotel investment conference based on confidence for Sub-Sahara Africa

28 June 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<