Law firm offers funding opportunity for two students

Jan 14, 2022

Appolos Shimakeleni Lawyers (ASL) is seeking to fund two suitable students to enrol at Ongenga Technical College for the Year 2022. The said funding will cover registration and tuition fees.

The firm in a statement said applicants must be Namibian citizens and must have submitted an application to Ongenga Technical College for horticulture and crop husbandry or cellphone repairs and Maintenance.

“Applicants must be unable to pay for the course and willing to commit to the training offered and interested and eligible students should submit their motivation letters to [email protected] or [email protected] on or before 28 February 2022,” they concluded.

