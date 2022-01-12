Hockey teams to take part in Africa Cup of Nations tourney in Ghana

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC), through its Manager Corporate Affairs John Ekongo, extended goodwill wishes to the senior women and men outdoor hockey teams – ahead of their participation at the Hockey Africa Cup of Nation in Accra, Ghana.

The Hockey Africa Cup of Nations organised by the African Hockey Federation will be held at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra, Ghana from 17 to 23 January. The teams depart for Accra on Saturday on Friday, 14 January.

Namibia is in Pool A, alongside arch-rivals South Africa and Kenya, while Pool B, has powerhouses Egypt, Nigeria, Uganda and host Ghana.

Namibia’s opening match will be against South Africa, on 17 January, before taking on Kenya on the 18th.

“Sport is one of the tools that bring together a nation and we would like to take this opportunity to wish the team and coaching staff everything of the best as they square off in Ghana against some of the best in the business,” said Ekongo.

“On behalf of all the entire Namibian nation, we would like to assure you that we will be behind you in your quest to bring back the trophy. We are confident you will represent us with pride and dignity. We wish the team well and be Ambassadors of the Land of the Brave.”