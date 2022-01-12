Broll appoints January as new Human Capital Manager

Broll Namibia has appointed Roberto January as their new Human Capital Manager, joining the leadership team as a senior member.

Broll said in a statement announcing January’s appointment that he is a former Human Capital Manager at Kraatz Marine. He brings to Broll a wealth of experience, having worked in human resources for 12 years. January holds a Diploma in Human Resource Management from the Polytechnic of Namibia.

January said he is still busy adapting to the new setting as he transitioned from a mostly blue collar industry to a corporate environment.

“New challenges and growth opportunities have already been presented and the exposure to various business sectors have created new realities for my career which will excel my background and experience in Human Resources,” January said.

“As much as I am sad to leave behind such a great team, I am equally excited for this new journey in my career and look forward to successfully lead the Human Capital Team of Broll Namibia,” he said.