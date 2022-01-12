Fully vaccinated Namibians no longer obligated to present negative PCR test upon re-entry

The government on Thursday, 13 January announced that fully vaccinated Namibians, permanent residents and truck drivers will no longer be required to present a negative PCR test upon entry into the country.

Fully vaccinated citizens can now enter the country at any time with a valid, authentic vaccination card.

All other categories of travellers, including truck drivers who are not fully vaccinated, the validity of a negative PCR Covid-19 test results remains 72 hours from time of the collection of the specimen to the time the individual presents him/herself at the point of entry into Namibia.

Further, non-Namibians who arrive with PCR test results older than 72 hours and are not in possession of a de-isolation certificate, will be denied entry in the country.

Speaking at the 39th COVID-19 Public Briefing at State House, President Hage Geingob said vaccine hesitancy persists.

As of 11 January, the coverage of fully vaccinated populations remains low in primarily the following five (5) regions; Zambezi at 6%, Ohangwena, Omusati and Oshikoto at 9% and Oshana at 10%.

The regions with the highest fully vaccinated population coverage are Hardap at 23%, Kavango West and Omaheke at 19%, and Kunene and //Kharas regions at 18% each. The capital Khomas region records a fully vaccinated population coverage of only 17%.

Geingob called on Namibians to desist from spreading harmful and unscientific disinformation, which undermines the government’s efforts to protect lives and livelihoods.

“COVID-19 vaccines are an effective measure to mitigate severe illness and death from infection and I, therefore, urge all eligible members of the public to go and get vaccinated or get your booster shot as a means of bolstering your immunities. This is a personal medical decision that should be considered in the greater interest of protecting the collective. Vaccination is our best chance to kick-start our economy,” Geingob stressed.