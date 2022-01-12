Vice President Mbumba attends Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State in Malawi

Vice President Dr Nangolo Mbumba represented Namibia at the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of SADC held in Lilongwe, Malawi on 12 January.

The Summit was attended by various SADC heads of state, high commissioners, ministers and SADC officials. The Summit considered the report of the Organ Troika Summit plus Personnel Contributing Countries and Mozambique held on 11 January, 2022 and commended the SADC Mission in Mozambique leadership and the troops for conducting successful operations and for the achievements recorded since the deployment of the Mission in July 2021.

The Summit approved the Framework for Support to Mozambique in addressing terrorism which outlines, among others, actions for consolidating peace, security and socio-economic recovery of the Cabo Delgado Province.

Further, the Summit noted the good progress made since the deployment of the SADC Mission in Mozambique and extended its mandate with associated budgetary implications, and that it will continue to monitor the situation going forwards.

Namibia’s Vice President, Dr Nangolo Mbumba (front left) at the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government held in Lilongwe this week. In the front centre stands the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as Chair of the South African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. (Photograph by Siyabulela Duda)