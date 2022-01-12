Winners of the Merck Foundation ‘More Than a Mother’ 2021 media recognition awards announced

The winners of the Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards ‘More Than a Mother’ 2021 were announced recently

The awards were announced by Senator Dr Rasha Kelej, Chief Executive Officer of Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies, who are the Ambassadors of ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’.

The theme of the awards was, Raising awareness about Infertility Prevention, Breaking Infertility Stigma and Empowering Girls and Women through Education.

Kelej said she is extremely proud and pleased to announce the winners of Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards, More Than a Mother 2021. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the African First Ladies for their consistent support as Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More than a Mother and I appreciate all the efforts put in by the African Media Fraternity who became the voice of the voiceless to raise awareness about sensitive social and cultural issues such as Infertility stigma and girl education action, in the past year,” she added.

She emphasised the prominent role of the media as she strongly believes that both media and art have the capacity and ability to create a culture shift in our communities in a cost-effective way. “i welcome all the winners to be members of our Merck Foundation Alumni and work closely with us to support and empower women and girls at all levels,” she said.

The Foundation received a great response from African journalists in the form of several excellent entries, therefore the Awards Committee introduced second and third positions in order to select more than one winner for different categories. The Committee also announced Special Awards, to acknowledge the high quality of work received in more than one category by the same applicant.

Kelej said she is very happy with the work showcased by all the winners, therefore in addition the Foundation rewarded the winners by providing them with one year access to an online educational training program called ‘MasterClass’. “The MasterClass is an immersive online experience and self-paced learning course that can be accessed anywhere with the Internet. I encourage all the winners to be Merck Foundation More Than a Mother Advocate, to further raise awareness about infertility, eliminate the stigma around it and support girl education,” she said.

She further called for application for the Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards, More Than a Mother 2022. “I am looking forward to the entries from the Media Fraternity across Africa this year to write meaningful and influencing stories and reports to raise awareness and sensitize our communities abut Infertility Prevention, Breaking Infertility Stigma, Empowering Girls and Women through Education, we shall soon share details on these awards for the upcoming year, 2022,” she added.

Winners from Southern African Countries in partnership with the First Lady of Namibia, Monica Geingos, the First Lady of Malawi, Monica Chakwera and First Lady of Zimbabwe, Auxillia Mnangagwa.

In the Print Category, the winners are in first place Sonja Smith, Freelance Journalist at the Namibian Newspaper from Namibia and Moses Mugugunyeki, The Standard from Zimbabwe, in second place is Memory Chatonda, Weekend Nation from Malawi and in third place Issac Salima, Times Group from Malawi.

In the Online Category, the winners are in first place Shireen Van Wyk, Freelance Journalist from Namibia, Tendai Rupapa, The Herald from Zimbabwe, John Manzongo, The Herald from Zimbabwe and Gracious Mugovera, The Patriot from Zimbabwe, in second place is June Shimuoshili, Unwrap. Online from Namibia and Catherine Mwauyakufa, The Observer from Zimbabwe and in third place Eva Chanda, Raio Christian Voice from Zambia.

In the Radio Category the winners are, in first place Prudence Siabana, Radio Phoenix from Zambia, in second place Janet Mtali, Trans World Radio from Malawi.

In the MultiMedia Category, the winners are, in first place Alepher Kasongo, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) from Malawi and in second place Brenard Mwanza, Luntha Television from Malawi.