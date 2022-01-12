Letshego employees required to be fully vaccinated by 31 January

Letshego Holding Namibia Chief Executive Officer, Esther Kali this week announced that all their employees are required to be fully vaccinated by 31 January.

Kali in a satement issued Wednesday said the decision was made following communication from the Group on 21 December 2021 in relation to COVID-19, the elect of the 4th wave of the Omicron variant and the well-being of their employees and customers being a priority.

“Employees who are not vaccinated, will not be allowed to enter the premises in the interest of maintaining a safe and healthy working environment and should as a result sticky work from home with limited support,” she explained.

She further said that employees are required to be fully vaccinated should they wish to come into the office and a Pandemic Management Policy and stick protocols geared at protecting the well-being and safety of their employees, customers and stakeholders will be shared with all employees during January 2022.

“Non-Adherence to the policy and protocols will not be taken lightly and will likely add to serious consequences from employees who do not comply,” she said.