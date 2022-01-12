Upcoming International Energy Conference to position Namibia as the destination for energy investments

The 4th edition of Namibia’s International Energy Conference slated for 20 to 22 April 2022 in Windhoek will bring together various perspectives from across the energy value chain to serve as a catalyst for crucial conversations shaping the future of energy in Namibia and the rest of the continent.

The conference, held under the theme, ‘The Energy Mix: Positioning for Investment, industrialization and Growth’, will convene energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development as well as promote Namibia and Africa as the destination for energy investments.

Participating companies, international investors, service companies and various international delegations, will share updates on exploration activities, green hydrogen and regional gas and other ongoing projects and announce future projects while highlighting upcoming business and investment opportunities.

The two-day flagship conference is organised by the Rich Africa Consultancy, under the patronage of the Ministry of Mines and Energy led by Minister Tom Alweendo.

Ndapwilapo Selma Shimutwikeni, Managing Director of RichAfrica in a statement this week said the conference is a great opportunity for the private sector to get on board in the collective drive to highlight development and opportunities in the energy sector.

“There are a lot of world-class energy producers active in the region, so it is important that their leadership join the conversation and showcase opportunities. We will bring international and regional players to help drive the discussions around energy development and transition, enabling environment, local content and capacity building and the development of an environmental safety culture,” Shimutwikeni added.

The conference will take a close look at global and continental energy perspectives and their impact, the latest developments in the oil and gas industry, the status of the power & electricity market, the role of natural gas as well as the future of renewables. It will also feature relevant topics such as financing the energy sector, infrastructure development, ESG matters and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Namibia continues to see a lot of exploration activity with proven reserves – estimated at 11 billion barrels of oil and 2.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

The country has been a major attraction for both regional and international oil companies. Industry players include Tullow Oil pc, who is exploring Namibia’s offshore basins; ExxonMobil, currently exploring the frontier Namibe Basin in partnership with the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia; Qatar Petroleum and Shell, who have exploration campaigns in Block 2913A and 2914B; Africa Oil Corp and TotalEnergies, currently operating the Venus exploration well; and Reconnaissance Energy Africa.

Further, Namibia continues to show leadership in developing a massive Green Hydrogen project which could produce 300,000 tons of green hydrogen a year for regional and global markets.