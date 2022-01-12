The year of the Census-2022

By Salomo Hei

Board Chairman, Namibia Statistics Agency.

The past 24 months have been dominated by the terrible pandemic which continues to disrupt and shape our lives in equal measure. Over the past few months, we have been busy developing a transformational new strategy that puts us on course to deliver a professional service around institutional reform, which is ambitious, inclusive and sustainable.

The new strategic plan is a mechanism for identifying opportunities, driving progress, and delivering work of influence and impact. At the centre of our new strategic plan is a commitment to ensuring our work has a positive impact on the lives of Namibians now and into the future.

The new strategic plan will be launched at the end of March 2022, and the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) is well-positioned to play a key role in how we, as a country, tackle the challenges and embrace the opportunities presented by the changing world we find ourselves in. At the same time, we have begun our preparations for the 2022 Census; and strengthened our position as the functional leaders of the national statistical system. Statistics is increasingly shaping our decisions, interactions and progress.

Good and timely statistics enable us to make better, more informed choices about the things that matter most in our society, economy and livelihoods. It is critical that all Namibians have access to statistics they can trust. This year will see the NSA deliver the largest ever census in Namibia and we are pleased to report on a well-run mapping process.

We would like to express a word of gratitude to the Namibian Government and especially the National Planning Commission under the leadership of the Director-General, Obeth Kandjoze for making available the budget appropriation on this very important exercise.

We would also like to thank the development partners and their continued support to this end. The private sector that came onboard through generous donations is highly appreciated.

I want to end with a word on the staff of the NSA because the gains we are making and will continue to make depend on our people. Across the institution, we have a depth of exceptional talent that points to a culture of opportunity, development and achievement. My thanks go out to all the staff who have worked hard, embraced change, and will be integral to a successful year at the NSA.